SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are investigating a rash of broken car windows throughout the city in the past few days.

Police said they’ve received 44 car vandalism’s, with 15 over the weekend and another 29 overnight Monday.

The damage is all broken car windows from rocks or BB’s. Police are early in the investigation because the reports have been “all over town.”

Early estimates of the total damage are well-over $10,000.

All of the incidents happened overnight and police are searching for surveillance videos trying to get a suspect vehicle. Police encourage people to park inside if possible but realize not everyone has that option.

Police say if people also have surveillance video to have it looking at parked cars and to reach out to authorities for any suspicious behavior in neighborhoods.