SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police were called to a west side Walmart for a bomb threat Friday Morning.

The threat turned out to be a hoax, according to police.

A sergeant told KELOLAND News this is part of a national trend against Walmart.

Management at the South Lousie store told authorities that the threat is an attempt to get money from the company.

Police say the building was searched, but nothing was found.