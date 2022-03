SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A body was discovered in the river near the South Dakota State Penitentiary over the weekend according to Sioux Falls police.

Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a group of people discovered what they believed was a pile of clothing on Sunday, around 5:45 p.m. A male body was discovered under the bridge over the spillway.

The initial assessment did not show any obvious trauma, Clemens said. An autopsy is expected to be performed on Tuesday.