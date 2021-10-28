UPDATE: Suspect shot at standoff; Streets remained closed in neighborhood

UPDATED 9:43 a.m.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — According to our KELOLAND News crew on the scene, police have shot the suspect.

Police are planning to do a media briefing shortly; we’ll update this story as new details are confirmed.

PUBLISHED 9:04 a.m.

Police are on scene of an apparent standoff in central Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police have shut down the area of 12th Street and Garfield Avenue Thursday morning.

KELOLAND News has a photographer on scene.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

This is a developing story.

