SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls have released new information on an incident Monday evening.

According to the department, officers were dispatched to the area of N. Dakota Ave. and West Brookings St. around 9 p.m., for a reported stabbing.

The unknown victim had left the scene by the time police arrived.

Officers were later called to the area of 8th and Spring for two stabbing victims.

Authorities have determined the two scenes are related.

Two men were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say more information will be covered during today’s police briefing. You can watch it live starting at 10:30 a.m. here.