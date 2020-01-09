Police: Badi’s death ruled homicide by strangulation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death investigation into Pasqalina Badi, who was found dead Monday on a gravel road south of Sioux Falls, has been ruled a homicide after a preliminary report was filed by the county coroner.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said the manner of death was strangulation. There have been no new charges filed and multiple agencies continue to investigate the crime.

Clemens said Amir Beaudion Jr. is the prime suspect. Beaudion Jr. is currently in the county jail facing charges not related to Badi’s death. Beaudion’s bond for kidnapping Badi has increased from $100,000 cash to $250,000 cash.

“There’s a lot of leads and a lot of follow up that needs to be done,” Clemens said. “We have made good progress but there’s more work to be done.”

Both the Minnehaha County State’s Attorney’s office and the Lincoln County State’s Attorney’s Office have been working with police on updates.

Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for more coverage and the latest developments.