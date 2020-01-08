Police awaiting autopsy results in death investigation

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police say they are waiting on autopsy results for 20-year-old Pasqalina Badi to figure out how she died.

Authorities had no new details on the investigation of Badi’s death Wednesday morning. There have been no new charges filed.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police do not know Badi’s cause of death and continue to work on the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities.

The man, who court papers link to the kidnapping of Badi, is expected to appear in court Wednesday afternoon. Our camera crews caught Amir Beaudion Junior walking into the Minnehaha County courthouse Wednesday morning.

Tuesday afternoon’s hearing is in connection with a separate case involving an attempted kidnapping in the parking lot of the 10th Street Hy Vee store.

Right now Beaudion is not charged in connection with her kidnapping or her death.