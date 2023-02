SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls street crews are making progress on the city’s snow alert.

You can see a current look at the Snow Alert Tracker map here.

The green is where crews have finished plowing, yellow is where they are currently working and red shows areas that aren’t started yet

As crews work you’ll want to move your car off the street. If you don’t, your vehicle will likely be ticketed and towed.

Police say that could cost you up to $300 dollars or more.