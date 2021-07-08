Police asking for publics help locating missing Rapid City teen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are asking for the publics help locating a missing teenage girl in Rapid City.

16-year-old Mateisha Sherice TwoCrow ran away from the ARISE Center on the July 4, 2021 and has not been seen or heard from for several days. Authorities say this is not typical behavior for Mateisha.

TwoCrow is a 5’5″ Native American female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10:50 p.m. at ARISE.

Anyone with information on Mateisha’s whereabouts are asked to call Investigator Kristina Van Loan at (605) 394-6115 or Pennington County Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 