Police asking for publics help locating missing Rapid City teen

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Pennington County are asking for the publics help locating a missing teenage girl in Rapid City.

16-year-old Mateisha Sherice TwoCrow ran away from the ARISE Center on the July 4, 2021 and has not been seen or heard from for several days. Authorities say this is not typical behavior for Mateisha.

TwoCrow is a 5’5″ Native American female with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 10:50 p.m. at ARISE.

Anyone with information on Mateisha’s whereabouts are asked to call Investigator Kristina Van Loan at (605) 394-6115 or Pennington County Dispatch at (605) 394-2151.