SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are seeking information about a hit-and-run on 41st Street and Louise Avenue from Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, a maroon Ford Taurus hit a woman in a wheelchair near the crosswalk at 1:30 p.m. The SFPD shared two photos of the car on social media.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crimestoppers at (605) 367-7007 or use the P3 app.