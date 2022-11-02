SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been over two months since the lives of Tunis Lomax and Paul Billion were taken by gunfire and police are still looking for their killers.

36-year-old Paul Billion’s body was found on August 19th. The next day, 36-year-old Tunis Lomax was also killed. Police have said the two cases aren’t connected, but one thing they do have in common is that neither have been solved.

“Detectives are making progress on that but they’re still looking for information. We have an idea that there’s people out there that know something about those different homicides,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Billion was found inside a home on South Duluth Avenue on that Friday the 19th. Investigators say gunfire took his life either the Tuesday or Wednesday before. When we spoke with his neighbor in August, she recalled hearing a commotion after midnight that Wednesday.

“I did hear, like someone was out here fighting, or something, something I don’t know what was going on, but I had peeked out the window but I couldn’t see anything,” Lela Tibbetts, Billion’s neighbor, said in August.

Shortly after, she heard gunfire.

At 2 a.m. the next day, Lomax was killed close to East 26th Street and South Bahnson Avenue.

“I woke up immediately from my bed. I was like oh no, somebody got shot, so I went to my mom’s room to wake her up to inform her that somebody got shot. And then she went to window, saw our car there, and then she went downstairs and she saw him just laying there,” Value Lomax, Tunis Lomax’s daughter said in August.

The loved ones of both men still don’t have answers. Sioux Falls Police say they need help getting closure.

“There’s really no piece of information that’s too small. So if anybody knows anything about it, if they’ve heard anything, even if it’s nothing that they’ve been able to confirm, but if they’ve just heard people talking, those are the types of things that we still want people to call,” Clemens said. “They can call Crime Stoppers, detectives can get that information and dig through that. At this point in time, really anything that anybody knows about it, that really could aid us in solving it.”

If you would like to submit an anonymous tip to investigators, you can do so via Crime Stoppers by calling 605-367-7007 or by using their P3 Tips app.