Police asking for help in finding missing 11-year-old girl who was walking down Minnesota Avenue

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police need your help finding a missing sixth-grader.

Authorities say 11-year old girl Nakia Jackson left home around 7 a.m. Thursday and was wearing her pajamas. She was last seen at 7:15 walking north on Minnesota Avenue near the airport. Police say there was some sort of an argument before she left.

Any motorists driving on North Minnesota Avenue, north of the water treatment plant and east of the airport between 7-7:30 a.m. are asked to call police.

Police say at 7:13 a.m., a camera shows a dark or black colored car driving south on Minnesota Avenue from Benson Road and does a U-Turn on Minnesota Avenue at the Jaycee Lane intersection. It then stops on the east side of Minnesota Avenue where Nakia would have been at that time.

Lt. Terrance Matia asked the public to share any information with police. He said “there’s a ton of people” who saw what happened with Jackson while she was walking down Minnesota Avenue. He urged anyone with information to contact police.

SFPD spokesman Sam Clemens said criteria, including specific evidence of an abduction, are needed to issue an Amber Alert, which is issued by state law enforcement. He said just because an Amber Alert was not issued does not make it a serious situation.

She is a sixth grader at McGovern Middle School. Police called her “a straight A student.”

If you see her, call police right away.