SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Sioux Falls are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old.

According to police, Jaelynn Fischer was last seen in the area of 12th and Duluth wearing a gray sweatshirt and black sweatpants.

She stands 5’5″ and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact the police at 605-367-7000.