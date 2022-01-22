Rapid City Police identify suspect in apartment shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — 17-year-old Deaundrea Janis has been identified as the suspect in Friday’s apartment shooting.

Rapid City Police are seeking the public’s help locating the suspect. According to a tweet from the police department, the suspect is assumed to be armed and should not be approached.

If you have any information about the suspect’s whereabouts, you should contact the Rapid City Police immediately at 605-394-4131. Anonymous tips can also be summited by texting “RCPD” and the information to 847411.