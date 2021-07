SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking to find a missing teenage girl.

Police posted on social media to ask for help to locate Kaelyn Juhler. She is 13-years-old, 5’3″ tall and weighs around 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple hoodie.

If you see the teenager, you are asked to call 605-367-7007.