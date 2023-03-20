Police in Rapid City posted this photo of a suspected shooting suspect Monday afternoon.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Rapid City are asking for the public’s help locating a suspect involved in a weekend shooting incident.

Rapid City Police posted a picture of the suspect on social media Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened at 1375 N. Lacrosse Street on Sunday afternoon. Officials say the suspect shot the victim in the leg before fleeing.

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information about the suspect’s location, you are asked to contact Rapid City Police.