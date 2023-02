SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Ada Reisz

According to the Sioux Falls Police Department, Ada Reisz left her home Wednesday night and was discovered missing Thursday morning.

It is unknown what she was wearing when she left her house.

If you have any information on her location, you are asked to contact the Sioux Falls Police Department.