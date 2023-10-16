CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — The Hamiln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was in the area of recent thefts.

Authorities say the thefts happened on the east and west sides of Castlewood last week.

On Wednesday, someone went into an open garage in the northeast part of town and took canned food and meats from a freezer.

Then on Thursday night, officials say someone had gone through vehicles parked in a driveway in western Castlewood.

A gun and laptop were among the items taken.

A vehicle was entered and items were also taken from a vehicle on the east side of town.

Photo from the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials shared this picture of a vehicle that was in the area.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Hamlin County Sheriff’s Office