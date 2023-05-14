HEREFORD, S.D. (KELO) — Meade county officials are searching for a missing person.

Jason Broadway, last seen in the area of Hereford Road, went missing last night. He was last seen wearing a ballcap and boots with American flags on them. He did not take his cell phone with him.

Jason Broadway

At this moment, police are not looking for physical help in finding Jason, but will update the public if this changes.

If you have information on Jason’s whereabouts, contact the Meade county police office at this number: 1 (605)-347-2681