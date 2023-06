SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police are looking for a 12-year-old runaway.

Police say Averly Deibert, who goes by Liam, was last seen on Saturday.

Authorities say Deibert has shoulder-length orange hair and green eyes.

If you have information about the 12-year-old, you’re asked to call Sioux Falls police.