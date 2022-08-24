SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With more than 30,000 students heading back to school in Sioux Falls on Thursday, August 25, the SFPD traffic section, along with school resource officers, will focus on school zone speed enforcement before and after school.

Police say that in marked school zones, speed limits are reduced to 15 miles per hour and ask drivers to be alert while passing through, giving yourself extra time to get where you’re going.

At Wednesday morning’s police briefing, the department reiterated this effort and noted that the community has been fortunate not to have had a serious traffic incident involving children at Sioux Falls schools within the past few years.

They also advised drivers to be aware of where school zones begin, pointing out that a driver can easily find themselves up to 20 mph over the limit within a school zone if they do not reduce speed from what is posted outside the zone.

Buses were also mentioned by police. With more school buses on the roads, they ask the public to pay attention and to stop for flashing red lights and extended stop sign arms.