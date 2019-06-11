Police: Arrest warrant issued for man suspected of shooting three people

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sioux Falls Police say an arrest warrant was issued Tuesday for Ramon Deron Smith.

Authorities say Smith is suspected of shooting three other people Saturday in Sioux Falls.

The warrant is for murder, manslaughter, attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The warrant carries a $1,000,000 cash bond.

