SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Police say a man wanted in Minnehaha County is facing multiple charges after he crashed a car in central Sioux Falls.

On Monday, police attempted a traffic stop in the area of East 10th Street and South St. Paul Avenue when the car fled the scene. Officers didn’t pursue the car, however they spotted the vehicle again near 12th and Cliff Avenue not long after.

When the driver of the vehicle saw law enforcement in the area, he took off and crashed into several vehicles, Lt. Andrew Siebenborn said at police briefing on Tuesday. The vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of 14th and Cliff when it crashed into a tree.

The driver, 35-year-old Jason McBurnie, is facing multiple charges including aggravated eluding, DWI and two outstanding warrants.

Officials say McBurnie was hospitalized after the crash.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office posted McBurnie’s wanted poster last week.



At the time, the Sioux Falls resident was wanted for multiple domestic aggravated assault warrants.