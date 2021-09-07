Police arrest Wagner man accused of attempted rape

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 43-year-old Wagner man is behind bars, accused of trying to rape a woman in Sioux Falls.

Police say several people were at a house in southwest Sioux Falls. Investigators say a 27-year-old woman stepped outside, a man went outside as well.

That’s when officers say the man punched and kicked the woman and then tried to rape her.

“She ended up going back inside and then telling people what happened. And then there was a fight between another person and our suspect in this case and then officers arrived and kind of sorted things out from there,” Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

Police arrested Eli Siers on a charge of aggravated assault — he’s suspected in the sexual contact, but so far there are no charges in connection with that.