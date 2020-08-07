Police arrest two people on kidnapping charges in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested two people on kidnapping and related charges for an Aug. 6 incident at an apartment at 6th Street and Sycamore, Sgt. Paul Creviston said in Friday’s briefing.

Joshua Butcher, 25, and Adria Ellsworth, 33, held a man inside an apartment bedroom while threatening him with a handgun and wrench at about 10:30 p.m., Creviston said. The victim rented a room from the couple and owed rent money, Creviston said. Butcher and Ellsworth demanded the back rent and when the victim paid, they released him, Creviston said.

The victim was able to text his girlfriend to tell her he was being held captive, Creviston said.

Butcher and Ellsworth were each charged with kidnapping in the second degree, aggravated assault, robbery in the second degree, abuse and cruelty of a minor child under 7, possession of drugs, possession of an amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a place where drugs are kept or sold.

Creviston said three children lived in the apartment.

“Once (police) did the search warrant the conditions were less than (clean),” Creviston said. That factor along with drugs and weapons led to all the charges, he said.

The children were taken into protective custody.