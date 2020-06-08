Police arrest two 17-year-olds in connection with May 31 riot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two 17-year-olds from Sioux Falls have been arrested as adults on charges related to the May 31 riot near the Empire Mall, Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said in Monday’s briefing.

Gerard Amos Vanderwalker was arrested on Friday on charges of aggravated assault on a law officer, riot and refusal to disperse in an unlawful assembly. Gavin Mason Rosheim was arrested Saturday on the same charges.

Clemens said Vanderwalker and Rosheim were scheduled to appear in court at 12:30 p.m. Monday where bond would be set.