SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls man is behind bars, accused of setting several fires.

Police were called around 8 p.m. Tuesday to an area just east of downtown. Officers found fires in four different dumpsters within a few blocks of each other.

“Officers were able to find some surveillance video and it captured an image of a guy who started one of the fires. He was wearing the same clothes when they found him. He was actually in Heritage Park,” Sioux Falls Police Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said.

31-year-old Shannon King was arrested and charged with four counts of reckless burning.