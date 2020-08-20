Police arrest suspect injured in shooting Aug. 11 on Starlight Place

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police have arrested the man who was shot during a home invasion in western Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said 31-year-old Joe Deonte Thomas had an arrest warrant issued on Aug. 12 and it was served on Aug. 14 when he got out of the hospital.

On Aug. 11 at about 3:15 p.m. in the 500 block of North Starlight Place, police said four people entered a home where two people were and Thomas was shot by an individual who was in the home. One of the four people who entered the home had a handgun police said.

Police found the vehicle the other three suspects were in, but are still looking to identify the other three people involved. Police aren’t sure why the four suspects wanted to enter the home.

Thomas has been charged with burglary, two counts of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Thomas is in the Minnehaha County jail on a $50,000 cash bond.