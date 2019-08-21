Police arrest man who was wanted for kidnapping

Breaking News
A man who was wanted for kidnapping and aggravated assault has been arrested.

Sioux Falls Police say Christopher Allen Yahola was arrested this weekend in Cottonwood County Minnesota.

Authorities have been searching for Yahola since last week. Officers believe the incident Yahola was involved in happened in the area of West Avenue and Sioux Street, sometime last week.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with this incident. Authorities say another man, Ronald Lee Webb still has a warrant out for his arrest.

