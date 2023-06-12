SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An arrest was made on a man Sunday night for assaulting another person with a large hammer.

The suspect was found peaking into windows of an apartment along Russell and North Louise Avenue. When confronted by the resident, the suspect left before returning with a large hammer. The resident avoided several swings from the hammer but was hit once in the arm.

The suspect fled from the scene. Officers were able to find and apprehend the suspect.

Blue Davis, 46, was arrested on 1 count of aggravated assault.