SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have arrested a man in connection with a shots fired call that was reported last week at the 18th Amendment.

Police found surveillance video which helped them identify the suspect.

Deng Chol Ayom

A warrant was issued for aggravated assault and discharge at an occupied structure. The warrant carried a $100,000 cash bond.

Deng Chol Ayom, 26 of Sioux Falls was brought into custody on Tuesday by the Sheriff’s Office.

Last week, police said a group of people walked outside and a couple of them started fighting. That’s when someone pulled a gun and started firing.