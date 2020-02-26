Police arrest car theft associated with at least 3 stolen vehicles

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A car thief is behind bars Wednesday.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said police arrested a man who had three search warrants associated with stolen vehicles. Police arrested 29-year-old Shawn Michael Long, of Sioux Falls, on Tuesday afternoon after an officer noticed Long walking near Elmwood Park.

After a short foot pursuit, officers cornered Long in a backyard and arrested him. He’s facing two charges of possession of stolen vehicles and grand theft as well as fleeing police, obstruction and resisting arrest.

Police believe Long is responsible for more car thefts and say more charges against Long are likely. The search warrant charges are from thefts in February, but Clemens said Long is likely associated with some car thefts in January as well.

Police reported at the end of January there were 89 reports of stolen vehicles in Sioux Falls. Through 25 days in February, there’ve been 63 stolen vehicles. Police said 80 to 90 percent of the stolen vehicles have keys inside the vehicle.

In February 2019, Clemens said there were 56 stolen vehicles and 46 in January 2019.