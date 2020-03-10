Police arrest 2 men with more than 11 pounds of marijuana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two men were arrested after authorities found more than 11 pounds of marijuana Sunday afternoon.

Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said 35-year-old Pierre Dameron, of Sioux Falls, and 19-year-old Raymond Vickers, of Chicago, are facing charges of possession of marijuana more than 10 pounds, intent to distribute and paraphernalia. Dameron also had a suspended driver’s license.

According to police, Drug Task Force officers stopped a car on Rice Street near Interstate 299 around 1 p.m. The driver had arrest warrants and officers smelled marijuana in the car. After searching the car, officers found 11.12 pounds of pot, Clemens said.

The marijuana was packaged in nine different bags, police said.