Police arrest 19-year-old after car chase

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police arrested a 19-year-old man involved in a car chase early this morning.

Sam Clemens of SFPD said Korbin Lee Huapapi was driving a stolen vehicle when he fled from police and got stuck in field near the intersection of Ebenezer and Madison.

Clemens said a police officer spotted the car and an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed near the intersection of 9th Street and La Mesa Drive. The car hit the SUV “a couple of times,” Clemens said.

The car had been reported stolen outside of Sioux Falls. Clemens said it’s not certain if Huapapi stole the car.

Huapapi was arrested for aggravated eluding, possession of stolen vehicle, and marijuana charges.

The SUV had gone in a different direction at some point during the incident, Clemens said. “We’re not sure what the involvement is. We’re still looking into that,” Clemens said.

The incident was reported at about 1:30 a.m. on Feb. 5.