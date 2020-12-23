Police arrest 17-year-old near Whittier Middle School in connection with Dec. 9 homicide

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a Dec. 9 homicide.

Lt. Terrance Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said Sembel Sale was arrested near Whittier Middle School after a search warrant was issued at a home on East 6th Street. He’s been charged with first degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and attempted robbery.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office Swat team and SFPD Swat Team helped assist in the arrest and there were no issues when arresting Sale.

Police say Sale was working with Ephraim Shulue, 16, who died from the gunshots after a disagreement over a marijuana deal outside a North Cleveland Avenue apartment.

At least 10 shots were fired that night, and police say at least three guns were involved in the shootout, Montileaux’s, Shulue’s and Sale’s. After firing shots, Sale got in another car and left.

Lt. Matia said Sale can be charged with Shulue’s death because he was taking part in a violent felony.

Police are still looking for 17-year-old Devon Montileaux, who is wanted for second-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter.

Police continue to investigating the crime.