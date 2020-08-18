Police arrest 16-year-old in connection with Shop N Cart shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 16-year-old has been arrested in connection with a shooting outside a Sioux Falls gas station last week. 

Lt. Terrence Matia with the Sioux Falls Police Department said police arrested Tony Peter Edward around 4 a.m. Tuesday. Edward is being charged with attempted murder in the first degree, three counts of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm in a motor vehicle.   

Matia said Edward is being charged as an adult. 

One victim was hit and treated at the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. 

When arresting Edward, police discovered drugs and other stolen guns at the residence. One of the guns was stolen from Fleet Farm in May.

