SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 34-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a robbery and kidnapping in Sioux Falls.

Court papers say last Friday, the victim was inside his vehicle outside of a bakery when three people got into his vehicle.

Agustin Nevarez

Investigators say one of the suspects pointed a screwdriver at the victim and told him to drive to some apartments.

Court documents say the suspects then told the victim to give them money or they would kill him.

The victim said he would need to get money from Wells Fargo — while in the bank he shouted for help and the suspects fled with his vehicle.

Police arrested Agustin Nevarez for robbery, kidnapping and assault.

Officers are still trying to find the two other people involved.