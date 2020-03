SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 58-year-old victim is recovering after being stabbed in the arm with a screwdriver, according to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens.

Police arrested Andre Gerald Raymond, 46, of Sioux Falls, for aggravated assault. Authorities say Raymond got in an argument with the victim at a hotel in the 1500 block of West Russell Street early Wednesday morning.

The victim went to the hospital but did not have any serious injuries.