Police: Argument between two men leads to shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — One man is in the hospital with life threatening injuries following a fight between two men on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say a woman’s 33-year-old boyfriend had been babysitting a 3-year-old at a home. That’s when police say a 31-year-old ex-boyfriend showed up.

“The ex-boyfriend showed up and started a fight with the current boyfriend. At a certain point a gun was produced and was fired. The ex boyfriend was injured, he was hit in the neck, and was taken to the hospital with life threatening injuries, he is still in the hospital, that condition hasn’t changed as of this point,” Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens said.

Clemens says the 3-year-old child was taken to a safe place. He adds police are still investigating so there are not charges yet at this point.