Police accuse man of driving drunk in Thanksgiving crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Florence man is facing a list of charges as he is accused of driving drunk which law enforcement said led to a serious crash in central Sioux Falls.

Just before 9 p.m. on Thanksgiving, a man was driving north on Prairie Avenue.

Police say he didn’t stop at the 6th street stop sign and crashed into another vehicle. Both drivers were hurt and taken to the hospital.

Police said today that one of the drivers had serious injuries.

Dustin Andrews, 38, was charged with DWI, vehicular battery, reckless driving and failure to obey a traffic signal.