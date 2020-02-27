Police: 30-year-old pizza delivery man killed in Wednesday night shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man who was delivering pizza died after being shot on Bragstad Drive, near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

According to Sioux Falls Police Department spokesman Sam Clemens, the shooting happened around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday.

At this point, the only description of the a possible suspect is a man wearing a light colored hoodie and light colored pants. A neighbor saw him run through a yard last night.

“There’s really a lot of questions that we still have. This is one of those investigations where we’re still working and we don’t have a lot of information,” Clemens said.

Police are asking anyone who saw anything from the shooting to contact police. Anyone with surveillance video in a three-to-four block area should share with police, Clemens said.

An autopsy is being done on the victim on Thursday; police are waiting for those results before discussing how many times the man was shot.

Police say the shooting seems to be an isolated incident and there’s no imminent threat to the public. If you have any information, you’re encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 877-367-7007.

This is a developing story; look for the latest updates here as details are confirmed.