Police: 30-year-old arrested after threatening to stab a man

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A 30-year-old man is behind bars after going through a man’s car and then threatening to stab the victim.

Lt. Adam Petersen with the Sioux Falls Police Department said Roman Hernandez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and criminal entry into a motor vehicle.

Police responded to the weapons violation call at 8th Street and French Avenue at 5:45 p.m. on Thursday. The victim found Hernandez going through his car and pulled Hernandez out of his car. That’s when police say Hernandez pulled out a knife and threatened the victim.

A Minnehaha County Sheriff Deputy was nearby when the call came in when he responded Hernandez took off but was quickly detained after a short pursuit at a nearby business without incident.