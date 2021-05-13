Police: 3-year-old dies from injuries sustained in playground accident

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police reported that a 3-year-old that was hurt after a rope accidentally got tangled around her neck, has died.
Authorities say the accident happened at a day care along South Solberg Avenue Monday evening. Investigators say the child was playing on the playground when the rope got tangled around her neck.
The 3-year-old was taken to the hospital. Police say an investigation is ongoing.
