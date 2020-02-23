Police: 3 found dead in Apple Valley home; Deaths appear to be ‘acts of family violence’

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities in Apple Valley say a shooting that left three people dead Saturday afternoon appears to be the acts of “family violence.”

Officers were called to the home on the 13600 block of Upper Elkwood Court at about 12:18 p.m. after someone reported several people had been shot.

Two men and one woman were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Investigators have been speaking with family, friends and neighbors to piece together what may have happened. Police say based on their findings, the deaths appear to be acts of family violence with the perpetrator ending their own life.

The identities of the deceased have not been released.

Officials say there is no threat to the public.