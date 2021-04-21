Police: 28-year-old man arrested after robbing business in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls are investigating a robbery that happened late Tuesday afternoon.

Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police says a man entered the Freedom Valu Center at 24th Street and Minnesota, pointed a gun at the clerk, took some money and fled the scene.

Police reviewed the surveillance video and determined the gun used in the robbery was a BB gun. Authorities called around to local businesses that sell firearms to find out if that particular BB gun used in the robbery was recently purchased anywhere. Officer Clemens says they found out that that model of BB gun was recently purchased at Scheels.

Authorities went to Scheels Wednesday morning to review the Scheels surveillance video of the BB gun purchase. While the detectives were at Scheels, a man matching the description and wearing the same clothes as the suspect from the Freedom Valu Center robbery entered the business.

Officer Clemens says the man returned to Scheels to buy another BB gun. The man, 28-year-old William Kuper, of Sioux Falls, was arrested and is facing numerous charges.