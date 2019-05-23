Police: 2 found dead in Mitchell hotel committed suicide

PREVIOUS COVERAGE Two people found dead in Mitchell motel

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - Police in Mitchell say two people found dead in a hotel took their own lives.



Authorities say the man and woman were found hanging in a room at the Thunderbird Lodge Monday. Autopsies determined both died of asphyxiation.



Police say the two checked into the hotel Saturday night and arrived in a U-Haul van from another state. Officials say they are having difficulty identifying the two because they took steps to avoid identification. Officials did not explain further.



The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.

