Police: 2 found dead in Mitchell hotel committed suicide

Posted: May 23, 2019 06:40 AM CDT

Updated: May 23, 2019 12:07 PM CDT

MITCHELL, S.D. (AP) - Police in Mitchell say two people found dead in a hotel took their own lives.
    
Authorities say the man and woman were found hanging in a room at the Thunderbird Lodge Monday. Autopsies determined both died of asphyxiation.
    
Police say the two checked into the hotel Saturday night and arrived in a U-Haul van from another state. Officials say they are having difficulty identifying the two because they took steps to avoid identification. Officials did not explain further.
    
The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation and South Dakota Highway Patrol assisted in the investigation.
 

