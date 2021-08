MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — Police in Mitchell have arrested a 15-year-old boy following a stabbing Wednesday, August 4.

According to the Mitchell Police Department, first responders were called for a stabbing in the area of 1500 block of North Kimball Street around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities say a 17-year-old victim was stabbed by the suspect. The victim is in stable condition, police say.