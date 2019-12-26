Police: 10 stolen vehicles on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Don’t leave your car while its running or with the keys inside.

That’s the advice Sioux Falls Police Sgt. Sean Kooistra had for the public after announcing police responded to 10 reports of stolen cars and pickup trucks on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Since Dec. 20, police said there has been 20 stolen vehicle reports.

Kooistra said the high numbers are a good reminder for drivers to be mindful when starting a car to warm it up.

“The vehicles getting stolen are the ones that are unsecure with the keys in them,” Kooistra said.

Kooistra said many of the reports involve a car being stolen and left in a different part of Sioux Falls. He said items inside cars can also be stolen easily from unlocked cars.

“I’d be surprised if items weren’t taken from these cars,” Kooistra said. “That brings up the good topic of not leaving valuables in your car.”

Kooistra said a majority of the time, people end up getting their vehicle back after it is found in a different area.

Police welcome any tips on suspects or suspicious vehicles parked in neighborhoods for an extended period of time.