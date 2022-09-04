ST. PAUL, Minn. (KELO) — The Minnesota State Fair closed early Saturday night after a shooting sent hundreds of fairgoers running from the area in a panic.

Authorities shut down the fair around 10:20 p.m. for what they first called “disturbances” near the midway.

State fair police later confirmed that officers responded to a gunshot. They later found a victim who was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police ushered people off the fairgrounds and Governor Tim Walz tweeted “we’re monitoring the situation and working quickly to restore order.”

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has joined the investigation into the incident.