Polanco, Twins overcome late slam, walk off to sweep Tigers

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) – Jorge Polanco hit a game-ending three-run homer in the 10th inning, and the Minnesota Twins completed a four-game sweep of the Detroit Tigers with a wild 12-9 victory.

Polanco hit a full-count pitch from Derek Holland to left field for his 12th homer of the season. Catcher Jake Rogers had given the Tigers a 9-8 lead with a grand slam in the top of the ninth, but Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt tied it with a solo shot in the bottom half.

Tyler Duffey pitched a scoreless 10th to get the win.

